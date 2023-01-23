Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 7 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 23 January 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

Salar ABNOUSH (Group ID: 15713)

Name (non-Latin script): آبنوش ساالر

DOB: 02/05/1962. POB: Hamedan, Iran a.k.a: (1) ABANUSH, Salar (2) VELAYATMADAR, Salar (non-Latin script: والیتمدار ساالر) Nationality: Iran Position: Vice Commander of the Basij Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0135 (UK Statement of Reasons):Salar ABNOUSH is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because as Vice Commander of the Basij he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations in Iran including violations of the right to life and the right to freedom of expression through the violent repression of protests. In this role in the Basij he is also a member of an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations. (Gender):Male Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15713.



Ahmad FAZELIAN (Group ID: 15709)

Name (non-Latin script): فاضلیان احمد

POB: Hamedan, Iran Nationality: Iran Address: General Attorney Office Building, Khayyam St., Tehran, Iran. Position: Deputy Prosecutor General for Public Law Affairs Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0131 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ahmad FAZELIAN in his current capacity as Deputy Prosecutor General for public law affairs, and in managerial roles in the judiciary over 20 years, is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious human rights violations in Iran, in particular, the right to be free from torture and the right to a fair trial. (Gender):Male Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15709.



Kiyumars HEIDARI (Group ID: 15711)

Name (non-Latin script): حیدری کیومرث

Title: Brigadier General DOB: --/--/1964. POB: Kermanshah, Iran a.k.a: (1) HEIDARI, Kiomars (2) HEYDARI, Kiumars (3) HEYDARI, Kiyomarth (4) HEYDARI, Kyomarth Nationality: Iran Position: Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0133 (UK Statement of Reasons):Kiyumars HEIDARI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as in his role as Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ground Forces he is and has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious human rights violations in Iran through the repression of protests. In this role he is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15711.



Hossein NEJAT (Group ID: 15710)

Name (non-Latin script): نجات حسین

DOB: (1) --/--/1955. (2) --/--/1956. POB: Shiraz, Iran a.k.a: (1) NEJAD, Mohammed, Hossein, Zibaee (2) ZIBAYINEJAD, Mohammed, Hossein (non-Latin script: زیبایی حسین محمد نژاد) Nationality: Iran Position: Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC at Sarallah HQ Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0132 (UK Statement of Reasons):Hossein NEJAT is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as it is reasonable to suspect that NEJAT through his role as Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Sarallah HQ, is an individual responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations or in Iran through the repression of recent protests in Iran, leading to violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Through his role in the IRGC NEJAT is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15710.



Qasem REZAEI (Group ID: 15712)

Name (non-Latin script): رضایی قاسم

DOB: 27/09/1961. POB: Abhar City, Zanjan Province, Iran a.k.a: REZAEI, Qasim Nationality: Iran Passport Number: D10005996 Position: Deputy Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0134 (UK Statement of Reasons):Qasem REZAEI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, in his role as Deputy Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces (LEF), he has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious violations with respect to the right to life and the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15712.

Entities

BASIJ RESISTANCE FORCE (Group ID: 15707)

Name (non-Latin script): بسیج مقاومت نیروی

a.k.a: (1) Basij-e Mostaz'afin (non-Latin script: مستضعفین بسیج سازمان) (2) Nirouye Moqavemate Basij Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0129 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect that the Basij Resistance Force is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as it has been involved in serious human rights violations in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and providing support for violations of the right to life and right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly through the violent repression of protests in Iran. (Type of entity): Paramilitary Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15707.



BASIJ COOPERATIVE FOUNDATION (Group ID: 15708)

Name (non-Latin script): بسیج تعاون بنیاد

a.k.a: Bonyad Taavon Basij Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0130 (UK Statement of Reasons): There are reasonable grounds to suspect that the Basij Cooperative Foundation is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as it has been involved in serious human rights violations in Iran, including providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources that have contributed to serious human rights violations in Iran. The Basij Cooperative Foundation is associated with the Basij Resistance Force, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations. Listed on: 23/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 23/01/2023 Last Updated: 23/01/2023 Group ID: 15708.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.