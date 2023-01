The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

009741V - AV AVIATION LIMITED

018466V - Avvaro Consulting Limited

020140V - RPC GROUP MANAGEMENT LIMITED

This 23 January 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.