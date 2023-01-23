Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

108783C - DURAFLOR LIMITED

110191C - QUAY IRISH SOLUTIONS LIMITED

111252C - CAWTHORNE LIMITED

114131C - BLUEWING LIMITED

123917C - MENVORE LIMITED

127409C - REDPORT LIMITED

128901C - GCB PROPERTY LIMITED

130564C - BELOVED MEMORIES LIMITED

131613C - SIMPLE SECURITY LIMITED

132642C - TATTUBA LTD

133594C - Blockbeat Media Limited

134397C - Keen 'An' Tidy Home & Garden Limited

This 23 day of January 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.