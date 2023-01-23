Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 23 January 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 108783C - DURAFLOR LIMITED
  • 110191C - QUAY IRISH SOLUTIONS LIMITED
  • 111252C - CAWTHORNE LIMITED
  • 114131C - BLUEWING LIMITED
  • 123917C - MENVORE LIMITED
  • 127409C - REDPORT LIMITED
  • 128901C - GCB PROPERTY LIMITED
  • 130564C - BELOVED MEMORIES LIMITED
  • 131613C - SIMPLE SECURITY LIMITED
  • 132642C - TATTUBA LTD
  • 133594C - Blockbeat Media Limited
  • 134397C - Keen 'An' Tidy Home & Garden Limited

This 23 day of January 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

