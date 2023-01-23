Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 108783C - DURAFLOR LIMITED
- 110191C - QUAY IRISH SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 111252C - CAWTHORNE LIMITED
- 114131C - BLUEWING LIMITED
- 123917C - MENVORE LIMITED
- 127409C - REDPORT LIMITED
- 128901C - GCB PROPERTY LIMITED
- 130564C - BELOVED MEMORIES LIMITED
- 131613C - SIMPLE SECURITY LIMITED
- 132642C - TATTUBA LTD
- 133594C - Blockbeat Media Limited
- 134397C - Keen 'An' Tidy Home & Garden Limited
This 23 day of January 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.