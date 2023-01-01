CQC reports on Isle of Man GP surgeries

The Care Quality Commission (CQC)’s reports on GP surgeries across the Island have been published.

The CQC was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to review the Island’s GP surgeries, using their standard criteria – assessing whether the service is safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led. The Island’s GP surgeries are operated as individual businesses which are contracted to provide services on behalf of Manx Care.

It was noted that all 13 GP surgeries are 'caring', and all met at least two of the main standards, with one meeting all five.

It’s important to provide the context that surgeries were reviewed against standards set by the CQC, shaped by policy and legislation in the UK, which may differ from local policy and legislation.

Both positive practice and improvements to be made were reported – areas of notable practice included some surgeries offering chronic illness management clinics, weekend cervical cancer screening appointments, and a dedicated child/baby appointment slot for those in urgent need. Improvements to be made covered administrative processes, medication monitoring, and limitations within data sharing arrangements. Whilst some improvements may be able to be made quickly, others may require longer-term legislative changes to drive them forward.

Manx Care is committed to ensuring the improvements noted within the reports are implemented, with some already having been managed.

Teresa Cope, Manx Care’s CEO, said:

'The reports give us a baseline assessment from which we can develop. I’d like to thank all GP surgeries who engaged in process, and look forward to driving change as part of our broader Primary Care transformation programme on the Island.'

John Snelling, Associate Director of Primary Care, said:

'For people visiting GP surgeries – please be reassured that they are safe and providing excellent care. It’s important to understand that the CQC carries out assessments in line with UK policy and legislation, which differs in some areas from the Isle of Man. This accounts for some areas for improvement highlighted throughout the reports.'

The latest CQC reports for GP Practices can be found on DHSC's website.