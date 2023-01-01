The Treasury advises that the Haiti Sanctions guidance has been created following The Haiti (Sanctions) Regulations 2022 (S.I. 2022/1281) having effect in the Isle of Man by the Haiti (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2022 (S.I. 2022/1340).

The Regulations provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for, complicit in or engaged in acts which threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti.

This guidance is produced by the Customs and Excise Division, part of the Treasury, which is the authority for the implementation of financial sanctions in the Isle of Man.

It outlines your obligations under the Haiti sanctions as well as Treasury’s approach to licensing and compliance issues. It takes into account relevant case law and guidance at the date of publication.

This guidance is general in nature so you should also refer to the relevant, up-to-date legislation where it is available.

Please note that each case will be considered on the facts and the specific legal requirements that apply. Please note that the Treasury cannot issue definitive guidance on how the Isle of Man courts might interpret these laws.

Finally, this guidance does not represent legal advice. If you are unsure about your obligations in a given case, you should consider taking independent legal advice.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Haiti can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage

Further details may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.