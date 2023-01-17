Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 17 January 2023 the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions list

ADDITION

The following entry has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

Abdul Rehman MAKKI (Group ID: 15706)

DOB: 10/12/1954. POB: Bahawalpur, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a: (1) MAKKI, Abdul, Rahman (2) MAKKI, Abdur, Rahman (3) MAKKI, Abdur, Rehman (4) MAKKI, Hafiz, Abdul, Rahman (5) MAKKI, Hafiz, Abdul, Rehman (6) REHMAN, Hafiz, Abdul Nationality: Pakistan Passport Number: (1) CG9153881 (2) A5199819 Passport Details: (1) Pakistan number, issued on 2 Nov 2007 (2) Pakistan number National Identification Number: (1) 6110111883885 (2) 34454009709 National Identification Details: (1) Pakistan (2) Pakistan Address: Tayyiba Markaz, Muridke, Punjab Province, Pakistan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0379 (UN Ref):QDi.433 He is deputy Amir/Chief of LASHKAR-E-TAYYIBA (LET) (QDe.118) a.k.a JAMAAT-UD-DAWA (JUD) and Head of Political Affairs Wing JUD/LET. He also served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is the brother-in-law of JUD/LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Father’s name is Hafiz Abdullah Bahwalpuri. Photo is available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. Listed on: 17/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 17/01/2023 Last Updated: 17/01/2023 Group ID: 15706.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.