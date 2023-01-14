Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 1 entry under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 17 January 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

CORRECTION

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Mohammad Jafar MONTAZERI (Group ID: 15705)

Name (non-Latin script): منتظری جعفر محمد

POB: Qom, Iran Nationality: Iran Address: General Attorney Office Building, Khayyam St., Tehran, Iran. Position: Prosecutor General, Attorney General Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0122 (UK Statement of Reasons):Mohammad Jafar MONTAZERI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious human rights violations in Iran, in particular, the right to be free from torture and the right to a fair trial, in his role as Prosecutor General. (Gender):Male Listed on: 14/01/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 14/01/2023 Last Updated: [14/01/2023] 17/01/2023 Group ID: 15705.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.