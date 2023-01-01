Treasury to appeal tribunal judgment

After a period of reflection and following legal advice including from specialist Counsel, the Treasury has taken the decision to appeal the recent Employment and Equality Tribunal judgment regarding resettlement payments for two unsuccessful MHK candidates at the 2021 General Election.

Treasury considers that there are important matters of law to clarify in relation to this decision, not only in reference to the immediate claim but also the potential consequential effects.

Where significant expenditure of public funds is involved concerning MHK benefits and equality aspects, as well as the status of Tynwald legislation, appeals are justified where there are perceived substantial legal principles in question and a significant level of public interest.

The potential costs incurred by the appeal are considered as proportionate in these circumstances.