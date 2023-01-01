Manx Care invites members of the public to nominate their People’s Champion

Manx Care is inviting members of the public to nominate their ‘People’s Champion’ as part of its first ever annual colleague award ceremony taking place next month.

The Care Awards are designed to recognise and reward the exceptional work that individuals and teams across Manx Care deliver to patients, service users and their families on a daily basis, and will follow a similar format to the award schemes typically seen in NHS Trusts across the UK. There will be ten Care Awards given out on the evening. Nine of those will be decided upon within Manx Care following nominations being made internally across the organisation, with the People’s Champion Award being nominated by members of the Island’s community.

The People’s Champion Award will be given to an individual or team that members of the public nominate for making a significant contribution to the delivery of health and social care on the Isle of Man. Judges are looking for someone who:

makes a significant contribution to the delivery of services for Manx Care





makes a real impact to patients, service users and their families in the care they deliver





goes above and beyond to provide support to their service, or the wider organisation

Members of the public can put forward an individual or a team as their People’s Champion by sending an email to the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) outlining who they are nominating, why they are nominating them, and the impact they have had on them. Nominations open today (Monday 16 January) and will close at 8am next Monday, 23 January. Emails should be sent to mcals@gov.im

Manx Care’s Care Awards event has been made possible thanks to the support of ten headline sponsors, who are:

Aston International, sponsoring The People’s Champion Award





Toombs Building Contractors Ltd, sponsoring The Quality and Safety Award





Synaptik, sponsoring the award for Championing Innovation





Greenlight Television, sponsoring the award for Driving Integration of Care





Exceed Business Services, sponsoring The Inspiring Leadership Award





Top Care Nursing Agency Isle of Man, sponsoring The Community Impact Award





Edgewater Associates, sponsoring the award for Financial Health





Karsons Pharmacy, sponsoring The Unsung Hero Award





Manx Telecom Group, sponsoring the award for the CEO’s Outstanding Achievement





Lloyds Bank International, sponsoring The Chairman’s Outstanding Achievement Award

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, commented: