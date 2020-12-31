Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry in the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0503].

On 14 January 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Correction

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Hayel AL-ASAD (Group ID: 12039)

Name (non-Latin script): األسد هايل هائل

a.k.a: AL-ASSAD, Hayel Position: Assistant to Maher al Asad and responsible for the Military Police Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0085 Serves in same military division as Maher al Asad (UK Statement of Reasons):Assistant to Maher AlAssad, Head of the military police unit of the army's 4th Division, involved in repression (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/08/2011 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 14/01/2023 Group ID: 12039.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.