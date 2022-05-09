Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 14 January 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Correction

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Svyatoslav Evgenievich OSTROVSKY (Group ID: 14811)

Name (non-Latin script): ОСТРОВСКИЙ Святослав Евгеньевич

DOB: [03/09/1979] 09/03/1979 POB: Krasnodar, Russia a.k.a: OSTROVSKIY, Yevgenievich Nationality: Russia Address: Moscow. Position: Member of VTB Bank Management Board Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0860 (UK Statement of Reasons):Svyatoslav OSTROVSKY is a member of VTB Bank’s Management Board. VTB Bank is a Government of Russia-affiliated entity, as it is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by the Government of Russia. As a member of VTB Bank’s Management Board, OSTROVSKY obtains a financial benefit from VTB Bank, therefore OSTROVSKY is an involved person on the basis of his membership of and association with VTB Bank. (Gender):Male Listed on: 15/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 15/03/2022 Last Updated: [09/05/2022] 14/01/2023 Group ID: 14811.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.