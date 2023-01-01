Parents reminded to register children starting primary school

Parents of children due to start primary school in 2023 are being reminded to ensure they register them with a school by 31 January.

Pupils are admitted to schools’ reception classes at the beginning of the academic year in which they reach their fifth birthday.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, commented:

‘Please ensure that you register your child as soon as possible for primary school. Starting school is an exciting time and we want to ensure that the transition is as smooth and simple as possible.’

A letter with accompanying information will be sent to all parents who have registered their children at school either via their nursery or playgroup, or to their home address following the 31 January. It will include useful links to the Department’s primary school admission policy and guidance.

Parents and guardians are able to find out which schools are in their catchment area online, simply by entering their postcode, or by contacting the Department of Education, Sport and Culture on +44 1624 685820 or admin.desc@gov.im.

Any parent considering delaying their child’s start to school or whose child will not be educated in a Department school must contact the Department.