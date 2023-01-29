The Isle of Man will commemorate the millions of victims of the Holocaust and genocides around the world with a service on National Holocaust Memorial Day 2023.

The annual event, taking place at St Mary of the Isle Church in Douglas on Sunday 29 January 2023, will see His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer amongst othersenior members of the government and Tynwald, school children, community groups and members of the public enjoy a varied service comprising readings, remembrance, prayers, music and song.



The service is organised each year by members of the Island’s Jewish community and is held alongside similar Holocaust Day commemorations throughout the British Isles, reflecting this year on the theme Ordinary People.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, who will be giving a reading, said:

‘This day is an important occasion for the Isle of Man to come together in solidarity against prejudice and hatred. It is also an opportunity for people of all ages and faith to learn lessons from the Holocaust and genocides that have taken place.’

Everyone is welcome to attend on Sunday with attendees asked to be in their seats by 2:45pm. Refreshments will also be available afterwards.