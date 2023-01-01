Manx Care’s Operating Theatres accredited by Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP)

Manx Care’s Operating Theatres Department at Noble’s Hospital has been recognised by the Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) with an accreditation for its “gold standard” of practice.

The AfPP is the UK’s leading membership organisation dedicated to theatre practitioners and improving perioperative care. The Association aims to enhance the quality of care and patient safety by constantly developing and promoting the leading standards for perioperative practice and practitioners.

Manx Care commenced a Theatre Improvement Programme in April 2021 and had an initial visit in September 2021, where it was noted that there was evidence of good practice and adherence to the AfPP standards, but also areas where improvements could be made. The Association returned in September 2022, when it was found that all recommendations were met and they were pleased to recommend accreditation of Manx Care’s theatres for two years.

The AfPP assesses teams against standards and recommendations for safe perioperative practice and forms a “gold standard” framework for operating theatre departments to examine service performance and identify potential improvements in patient care.

They noted that it was pleasing to see the progress made and the notable achievements since their visit in 2021, and particularly remarked on the significant work undertaken regarding culture during the past year. They also found, through conversations with staff and observations of practice, that the importance of patient care was evident. Patients were treated with dignity, care and respect, and communication between colleagues and patients was exemplary.

James Watson, General Manager for Surgery, Theatres, Critical Care and Anaesthetics, said: