FabYouary exhibition to focus on wellbeing

An all-day public exhibition celebrating ‘FabYouary – it’s all about you’ will focus on personal, financial, mental and physical wellbeing.

Attendees will be able to get support and advice from over 50 experts in public, private and third sectors including nutrition, mental health, financial support, career advice and more.

Hosted by the Healthy and Well Team, supported by the Workplace Wellbeing Group and sponsored by Robinsons, the event will take place on Wednesday 1 February at the NSC from 9am to 7pm.

Admission to the FabYouary exhibition is free with tickets available through Eventbrite.

Workplace Wellbeing Lead for Public Health Lauren Gray commented:

‘Individual wellbeing is extremely important; we need to remember that having a focus on our own wellbeing must be a priority. The key theme of this event will be to promote the importance of looking after yourself whether it be personal, physical, mental or financial. We are really fortunate to have a wide variety of services and support on the Island. This event will showcase just some of what is available.’

The exhibition will also offer separate sessions on menopause, mindfulness, nutrition and more, see the Eventbrite booking page for further details.