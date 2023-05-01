Applications invited for Tynwald Day stalls 2023

Charities and traders who wish to be part of the 2023 Tynwald Day celebrations taking place on Wednesday 5 July 2023 are being invited to apply for a plot on the Fair Field at St John’s.

There are approximately 138 plots on the Tynwald Fairfield that help to add to the occasion by providing entertainment, games and items for sale.

All registered charities, traders and catering establishments wishing to have a stall will need to complete the appropriate online application form. These can be found on the Public Estates & Housing Division website under the Downloadable Documents Section.

Trader Application Form

Catering Application Form

Charity Application Form

Alternatively, call +44 1624 687300 to request an application form to be sent to you.

Completed forms must be returned by Monday 1 May 2023 by email to esshelpdesk.doi@gov.im and notification of the allocation of plots will be provided in due course. In the event of over-subscription, a draw will be made.

View the Tynwald Licensing Terms & Conditions.

There is no charge for the 10ft x 10ft plots and applicants who sell a wide variety of items or provide games or entertainment will be given priority over those who only display information or hand out leaflets.

In line with Isle of Man Government’s aim to reduce single use plastics, stallholders will be required to supply/use recyclable containers/cups/glasses etc.