Declaration of Dissolution - 2006

Monday, 27 February 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(9) Of The Companies Act 2006

005310V - BALLYMORE HOLLAND LIMITED
006241V - GIRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
011562V - DJ & DJ LIMITED
016618V - NETENT EMERGING MARKETS IOM LIMITED
016982V - MORERED TIGER LIMITED
019112V - Babco Holdings Limited
019619V - JKO Topco Limited
019740V - Yohannes Abbay Consulting Architects & Engineers Limited

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved. This 27th February 2023 Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

