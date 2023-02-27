Declaration of Dissolution - 2006

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(9) Of The Companies Act 2006

005310V - BALLYMORE HOLLAND LIMITED

006241V - GIRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

011562V - DJ & DJ LIMITED

016618V - NETENT EMERGING MARKETS IOM LIMITED

016982V - MORERED TIGER LIMITED

019112V - Babco Holdings Limited

019619V - JKO Topco Limited

019740V - Yohannes Abbay Consulting Architects & Engineers Limited

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved. This 27th February 2023 Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.