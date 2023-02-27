Declaration of Dissolution - 2006

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(9) Of The Companies Act 2006
005310V - BALLYMORE HOLLAND LIMITED
006241V - GIRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
011562V - DJ & DJ LIMITED
016618V - NETENT EMERGING MARKETS IOM LIMITED
016982V - MORERED TIGER LIMITED
019112V - Babco Holdings Limited
019619V - JKO Topco Limited
019740V - Yohannes Abbay Consulting Architects & Engineers Limited
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved. This 27th February 2023 Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.