Declaration of Dissolution - 1931

Monday, 27 February 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

  • 041539C - Information Technology Systems Limited
  • 058535C - Yorkhill Properties Limited
  • 104831C - TARVES DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
  • 118927C - SPECTRUM (CARDIFF) LIMITED
  • 121009C - JOHNSFIELD LIMITED
  • 128396C - RED TIGER GAMING LIMITED
  • 129431C - NAPHILL ESTATES LIMITED
  • 129680C - MANX CRAFT SOAP LIMITED
  • 132513C - RED TIGER GAMING (ALDERNEY) LIMITED
  • 132564C - KIRKLISTON DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
  • 133489C - MANX HEALTH & FITNESS LIMITED
  • 134550C - Abbeylands Services Limited

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved.

This 27th day of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

