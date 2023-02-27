Declaration of Dissolution - 1931

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

041539C - Information Technology Systems Limited

058535C - Yorkhill Properties Limited

104831C - TARVES DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

118927C - SPECTRUM (CARDIFF) LIMITED

121009C - JOHNSFIELD LIMITED

128396C - RED TIGER GAMING LIMITED

129431C - NAPHILL ESTATES LIMITED

129680C - MANX CRAFT SOAP LIMITED

132513C - RED TIGER GAMING (ALDERNEY) LIMITED

132564C - KIRKLISTON DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

133489C - MANX HEALTH & FITNESS LIMITED

134550C - Abbeylands Services Limited

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved.

This 27th day of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.