Declaration of Dissolution - 1931

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931
- 041539C - Information Technology Systems Limited
- 058535C - Yorkhill Properties Limited
- 104831C - TARVES DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 118927C - SPECTRUM (CARDIFF) LIMITED
- 121009C - JOHNSFIELD LIMITED
- 128396C - RED TIGER GAMING LIMITED
- 129431C - NAPHILL ESTATES LIMITED
- 129680C - MANX CRAFT SOAP LIMITED
- 132513C - RED TIGER GAMING (ALDERNEY) LIMITED
- 132564C - KIRKLISTON DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
- 133489C - MANX HEALTH & FITNESS LIMITED
- 134550C - Abbeylands Services Limited
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved.
This 27th day of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.