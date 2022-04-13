Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 92 entries and amendment of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 24 February 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

92 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze. Further information can be found in the annex to this Notice.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and remains subject to an asset freeze:

Nigina ZAIROVA (Group ID: 15274)

Name (non-Latin script): Нигина ЗАИРОВА

DOB: 14/11/1987. POB: Tashkent, Uzbekistan Nationality: (1) Uzbekistan (2) United Kingdom Passport Number: 534907879 Passport Details: UK passport Address: Flat 12, Stafford Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1E 6NL Position: (1) [Executive Assistant at] Director of Athlone House [Ltd] Limited (2) [Project Manager at] Director of Reashon Holding Ltd Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1336 (UK Statement of Reasons): [Nigina ZAIROVA is associated with Mikhail FRIDMAN, who was designated by the UK under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on 24 March 2022. ZAIROVA held positions as a director in two entities owned by FRIDMAN, Athlone House Ltd and Reashon Holdings Ltd. On 2 March 2022 FRIDMAN ceased to be the legal owner of both entities, together with a third entity, Reashon Ltd, and on the same day ZAIROVA became the legal owner of all three entities. There is no evidence that these were arms-length transactions. As such, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that ZAIROVA is acting on behalf or at the direction of FRIDMAN. ZAIROVA is therefore associated with and/or acting on the behalf of or at the direction of a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia.] Nigina ZAIROVA (hereafter ZAIROVA) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) ZAIROVA is associated with Mikhail FRIDMAN including by obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from FRIDMAN. (2) ZAIROVA is acting on behalf of or at the direction of a person who is or has been so involved in obtaining a benefit from the Government of Russia, namely FRIDMAN. (Gender): Female Listed on: 13/04/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/04/2022 Last Updated: [13/04/2022] 24/02/2023 Group ID: 15274.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.