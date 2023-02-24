Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 006828V 118 YUM GROUP LTD
- 009470V SEAVIEW LEISURE LIMITED
- 010144V CAPULET PROPERTY LIMITED
- 010182V RIVIERA HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 013375V JR LIMITED
- 014022V DOWNTOWN COPYRIGHT MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED
- 014365V SILVER BRIDGE LIMITED
- 015237V WESTBANS CAPITAL LIMITED
- 017807V MAKE VENTURES LIMITED
- 019212V MINT II S.P.V. LIMITED
This 24 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.