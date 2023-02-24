Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

006828V 118 YUM GROUP LTD

009470V SEAVIEW LEISURE LIMITED

010144V CAPULET PROPERTY LIMITED

010182V RIVIERA HOLDINGS LIMITED

013375V JR LIMITED

014022V DOWNTOWN COPYRIGHT MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED

014365V SILVER BRIDGE LIMITED

015237V WESTBANS CAPITAL LIMITED

017807V MAKE VENTURES LIMITED

019212V MINT II S.P.V. LIMITED

This 24 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.