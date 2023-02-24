Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

013376C - W. Waggett Limited

079236C - A.K.A. Limited

094945C - Zorin Enterprises Limited

123427C - RUSH4 LIMITED

124751C - ROCK RESOURCES LIMITED

131465C - Martin Hewitt Enterprises Limited

133496C - MANNOR PROPERTY LIMITED

134317C - SL Events Jurby Limited

135588C - HeartDog Limited

This 24 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.