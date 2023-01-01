Specialist advisors appointed to Climate Change Board

Two specialist independent advisors have been appointed by the Government’s Climate Change Transformation Board to help the transition to net zero in two high emitting sectors.

The Isle of Man is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with plans including efforts to decarbonise the island's electricity supply by 2030 and phase out fossil fuel boilers.

Businessman Clive Callister is providing specialist advice in energy and electricity generation, while low carbon expert, Dave Sowden, is helping with decarbonisation in buildings.

Mr Callister, who brings a wealth of experience in wind and solar energy, provides additional support to the board on renewable electricity generation. He was previously central to a world leading attempt to harness the power of ocean wave energy in Western Australia.

Mr Sowden founded and ran the Sustainable Energy Association for more than a decade and currently advises industry bodies, businesses and Governments on policy for the decarbonisation of buildings. Since his appointment he has met with on-island construction representatives and provided advice and assistance around the forthcoming ban on fossil fuel boilers in new builds.

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the CCTB, said: ‘We are delighted with the appointments and both advisors will be extremely valuable on our journey - as we take ambitious steps to reach emission reduction targets in two of our highest emitting sectors.

‘Clive brings a deep understanding of the renewables industry and established and emergent technologies to set us on track to achieve a carbon neutral electricity supply by 2030. Dave will support us with the transition away from our reliance on fossil fuels, which depends fundamentally on us all using less energy to heat and power our buildings, and sourcing what we do need from low carbon sources.’

The island has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, with an interim target of 35% reduction by 2030 and 45% by 2035.

Photo: (left) Clive Callister, Energy & Electricity Advisor (right) Dave Sowden, Buildings Decarbonisation Advisor