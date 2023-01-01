No camping at Sulby Claddagh while future options are explored

People will not be able to stay overnight at the Sulby Claddagh during the 2023 season, whilst the condemned toilet block is demolished and a consultation is carried out.

The consultation will gather views on the future of the operation, which attracts many local campers each year, but is unsustainable in its current form.

Whilst the temporary measure is in place during the five month camping season, which runs from Easter to September, people will still be able to use the area during the day.

The operation is managed by the Isle of Man Government and in recent years has been hit by rising costs for maintenance, security and upkeep, meaning it is run at a significant loss.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The work at the site will allow time for all future options to be explored. ‘The common land could have many community uses and I hope, through the consultation, to hear people’s ideas. My department is committed to finding positive and sustainable outcomes for our Island that are cost friendly.’

A full review of the provision for camping and motorhomes across the Isle of Man Government’s estate is part of the Visit Strategy and will take on board the needs of the tourism sector and the aims of Our Island Plan.

The picturesque Sulby Claddagh is a popular base for people exploring the surrounding countryside, glens and beaches. View a list of other camp sites.