Spending equates to £15,243 per person

Total Government gross spending projected for 2023-24 equates to around £15,243 per head for every man, woman and child of the Island’s population*.
This per person figure includes:
- £4,538 for Social Security payments such as the State Pension, Income Support and Child Benefit and allocation of National Insurance funds towards the NHS
- £3,787 for Health and Social Care Services, of which £1,651 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £762 for Primary Care, £748 for Social Care Services, £227 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £232 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom
- £1,592 for Education, including £129 for University Fees
- £474 for the Police, Fire, Prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs
- £266 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading & Road Transport Licencing Committee
- £180 Net Expenditure (after income) for Public Transport and Heritage Railways
- £141 for Waste Management, in addition a further £80 raised via local authorities or business waste charges
- £87 for Sports, Recreation and Youth Services, including subsidising regional swimming pools
- £43 for Culture, including the Villa Gaiety
*Assumes population of 84,069 per Statistics Isle of Man, Cabinet Office (May 2021).