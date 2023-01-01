Spending equates to £15,243 per person

Total Government gross spending projected for 2023-24 equates to around £15,243 per head for every man, woman and child of the Island’s population*.

This per person figure includes:

£4,538 for Social Security payments such as the State Pension, Income Support and Child Benefit and allocation of National Insurance funds towards the NHS





£3,787 for Health and Social Care Services, of which £1,651 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £762 for Primary Care, £748 for Social Care Services, £227 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £232 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom



£1,592 for Education, including £129 for University Fees



£474 for the Police, Fire, Prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs



£266 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading & Road Transport Licencing Committee



£180 Net Expenditure (after income) for Public Transport and Heritage Railways



£141 for Waste Management, in addition a further £80 raised via local authorities or business waste charges



£87 for Sports, Recreation and Youth Services, including subsidising regional swimming pools



£43 for Culture, including the Villa Gaiety

