Emergency Care Assistants celebrate their graduation

Five Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) colleagues are celebrating after completing their qualifications to become Emergency Care Assistants (ECAs).

Andrew Traynor, Rob Keelan, Stephanie Woods, Harry Brown and Rebekah Rollins began studying for their ECA qualifications in January 2022 in a study programme that was developed by Manx Care and delivered on-Island. This combined both classroom and ‘on the job’ training where they were expected to complete their First Response Emergency Care Level 3 and 4 qualifications, an Ambulance Induction programme, a three-week placement and an emergency response driving course. They have each successfully completed 30 different clinical theory and practical exams, and were supported through their training by an experienced Paramedic as well as other colleagues working for IMAS.

The on-Island training programme is part of Manx Care’s commitment to develop home-grown health and care workers, and provide local training and employment opportunities for Manx residents. IMAS will be looking to offer this opportunity to a new intake of trainees in due course and is currently looking at a timeline for this.

The programme was developed by former Service lead, Steve Crowe, and will be a lasting legacy to the vision he had for the future development of local Ambulance colleagues.

Will Bellamy, Head of Isle of Man Ambulance Service, commented: