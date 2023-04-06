Budget 2023 at a glance

The income tax personal allowance will remain at £14,500 for a resident individual and £29,000 for a jointly assessed couple





For higher earners, the personal allowance will be tapered and reduced by £1 for every £2 that a person’s total income is above £100,000 (£200,000 for jointly assessed couples). This means if a person’s total income is £129,000 (£258,000 for jointly assessed couples) or above their personal allowance will be zero





The income tax lower rate for individuals remains at 10% and the higher rate at 20%. The threshold at which the higher rate of income tax becomes payable remains at £6,500 for an individual and £13,000 for a jointly assessed couple





The first £600 of any general benefits in kind, provided to an employee by an employer, will be exempt from income tax. Only the amount above £600 will now be taxable. This will not apply in respect of accommodation and associated expenses. The treatment of bicycles, cars and fuel remains unaffected





The National Insurance Holiday Scheme is amended as follows from 6 April 2023: The maximum value of a refund is increasing from £4,000 to £4,400 The minimum annual gross salary which must be earned in order to qualify for a refund is increasing from £21,000 to £23,000 The requirement to work a minimum number of hours to qualify for a refund is being removed





The National Insurance thresholds and upper earnings limit will be increased by 5%. Class 2 and Class 3 rates will be increased accordingly

Key rises in the following benefits: