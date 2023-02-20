Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 8 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 20 February 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

Parviz ABSALAN (Group ID:15749)

Name (non-Latin script): آبساالن پرویز

Nationality: Iran Position: IRGC Deputy Commander Sistan and Baluchistan (Salman Corps) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0140 (UK Statement of Reasons):Parviz ABSALAN is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as in his role as Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Salman Corps in Sistan and Baluchestan province he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, and providing support for serious human rights violations in Iran through the repression of recent protests in Iran, leading to violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Through his role in the IRGC ABSALAN is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15749.



Musa AL-HOSSEINI (Group ID: 15745)

Name (non-Latin script): الحسینی آصف موسی

a.k.a: (1) AL-HOSSEINI, Asef (2) AL-HOSSEINI, Asif Nationality: Iran Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Karaj Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0136 (UK Statement of Reasons):Musa Asif AL-HOSSEINI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious violations with respect to the right to life, the right not to be tortured and the right to a fair trial through his role as presiding judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Karaj in Alborz Province. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15745.



Hassan ASGARI (Group ID: 15752)

Name (non-Latin script): عسگری حسن

POB: Bijar, Iran a.k.a: ASKARI, Hassan Nationality: Iran Position: Governor of Sanandaj Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0143 (UK Statement of Reasons):Hassan ASGARI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as it is reasonable to suspect that ASGARI, through his role as Governor of Sanandaj, is an individual providing support for or promoting serious human rights violations in Iran through the repression of recent protests in Iran, leading to violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15752.



Morteza BARATI (Group ID: 15747)

Name (non-Latin script): براتی مرتضی

DOB: 30/11/1962. Low quality a.k.a: BARATI, Qazi Nationality: Iran Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0138 (UK Statement of Reasons):Morteza BARATI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for and engaging in serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, the right not to be subject to cruel, degrading or inhuman punishment and the right to a fair trial through his role as presiding judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15747.



Amanollah GARSHASBI (Group ID: 15750)

Name (non-Latin script): گشتاسبی هللا امان

a.k.a: GASHTASEBI, Amonollah Nationality: Iran Position: Deputy Commander of the IRGC for Sistan and Baluchistan Province Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0141 (UK Statement of Reasons):Amanolla GARSHASBI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for, engaging in, providing support for and promoting serious violations with respect to the right to life and the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Iran through his role as deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the Sistan and Baluchistan Province and in the suppression of protests. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15750.



Mohammad KARAMI (Group ID: 15751)

Name (non-Latin script): کرمی محمد

DOB: 27/01/1966. Nationality: Iran Position: (1) Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province (2) Former IRGC Ground Forces Commander (Quds Operational Base) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0142 (UK Statement of Reasons):Mohammad KARAMI is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as in his former role as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Commander for the Quds Operational Base, he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations in Iran through the repression of recent protests in Iran, leading to violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15751.



Hadi MANSOURI (Group ID:15746)

Name (non-Latin script): منصوری هادی

a.k.a: (1) MANSOORI, Hadi (2) MANSOURI, Seyed, Hadi Nationality: Iran Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 4 of the Revolutionary Courts of Mashhad Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0137 (UK Statement of Reasons):Hadi MANSOURI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for and engaging in serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, the right not to be subject to cruel, degrading or inhuman punishment and the right to a fair trial through his role as presiding judge of Branch 4 of the Revolutionary Courts of Mashhad. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15746.



Mohammad Taghi OSANLOO (Group ID:15748)

Name (non-Latin script): اسانلو محمدتقی

Title: Brigadier General DOB: 30/11/1962. a.k.a: (1) ASANLOO, Mohammad, Taghi (2) OSANLOO, Mohammad, Taqi (3) OSANLOU, Mohammad, Taghi (4) OSANLOU, Mohammad, Taqi (5) OSANLU, Mohammad, Taghi (6) OSANLU, Mohammad, Taqi Nationality: Iran Passport Number: G10512747 Position: IRGC Ground Forces Commander (Hamzeh Sayyid al-Shohada headquarters in North-Western Iran) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0139 (UK Statement of Reasons):Mohammed Taghi OSANLOO is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as through his role as Ground Forces Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the Hamzeh Sayyid al-Shohada headquarters in Northwestern Iran, he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations including violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Through his role in the IRGC OSANLOO is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: 20/02/2023 Group ID: 15748.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.