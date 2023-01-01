Isle of Man Sports Awards 2022: Shortlist revealed ahead of ceremony

The shortlist for the Isle of Man Sports Awards has been revealed ahead of next month’s star-studded ceremony in Douglas.

The event, which celebrates every aspect of Manx sport from grass root heroes to elite athletes and teams, will be held at the Villa Marina on 30 March.

Twelve awards will be presented on the night, culminating with the crowning of the hotly contested sportsman and sportswoman for 2022.

The shortlist contains current and former World, European and British champions and includes 20 different sports.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards provide a fitting platform to honour the outstanding performances of our Manx athletes in 2022. We have an extremely strong line-up in all categories, and I can’t wait to celebrate some exceptional achievements.’

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said:

‘The Island has once again shone in the world of sport, despite the ongoing uncertainty going on around it. Despite our small size, year after year we produce athletes competing at all levels up to world standard and representing our Island with pride and professionalism. ‘Isle of Man Sport continues to strive to improve not only the performance of our athletes but also the standards of governance of our sporting governing bodies, encouraging the highest standings of coaching and officiating and adherence to the appropriate standards. ‘At the heart of our sporting achievements are the volunteers who give up their time to help develop our sport and our sportspeople and without them, we couldn’t do what we do.’

Tickets for the ceremony go on sale on Monday on the Villa Gaiety website.

Shortlist

Sportswoman of the Year

Ana Dawson (Golf)

Becky Storrie (Cycling)

Laura Kinley (Swimming)

Lizzie Holden (Cycling)

Sarah Astin (Athletics)

Tara Donnelly (Gymnastics)

Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian)

Sportsman of the Year

Alex Bregazzi (Swimming)

Bevan Rodd (Rugby)

David Mullarkey (Athletics)

Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

Matthew Bostock (Cycling)

Joe Harris (Athletics)

Connor Cummins (Motorsport)

Under 21 Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Suntera Global

Harry Thompson (Rugby)

Jorge Halliday (Motorsport)

Zachary Walker (Cycling)

Glen Quayle (Athletics)

Peter Cope (Sailing)

Under 21 Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Newfield

Kaytlyn Adshead (Trials)

Lucy Barnett (Cricket)

Lola Bass (Equestrian)

Sienna Dunn (Hockey)

Sinead Cox (Equestrian)

Leah Dawson (Golf)

Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Standard Bank

Chloe Chadwick (Equestrian)

Darren Kennish (Darts)

Sean Jackson (Football)

Elizabeth Tinkler (Special Olympics)

Liam McCarthy (Special Olympics)

Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Conister Bank

Isle of Man’s Men’s National Team (Cricket)

Isle of Man's 4x100 Relay Team (Swimming)

FC Isle of Man (Football)

Isle of Man’s Men’s National Team (Hockey)

Manx Rams (Netball)

Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Isle of Man Newspapers

Blanaid Higgins (Motorsport)

Debbie Shimmin (Hockey)

Erica Bellhouse (CGA, Gymnastics, Swimming)

Glynn Hargraves (Crown Green Bowls)

Niamh Goddard (Hockey)

Maggie Mulhern (Table Tennis)

Roberta Cannell (Badminton)

Isle of Man Sports Ambassador, sponsored by Department for Enterprise

Jed Etchells (Motorsport)

Harry Payne (Motorsport)

Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian)

Tom Gandy (Golf)

Sean Jackson (Football)

Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

Jamie McCanney (Motorsport)

Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel

Chris Bass (Football)

Greig Wright (Cricket)

Lee Holland (Swimming)

Andrew Roche (Cycling)

Valery Molchanov (Gymnastics)

Pete Corkill (Special Olympics Football)

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Crowe, Isle of Man