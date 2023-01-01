Tim Johnston MHK appointed to the Council of Ministers

Tim Johnston MHK has today been appointed as the Minister for Enterprise.

Mr Johnston takes over from Lawrie Hooper MHK, who will remain as Minister for Health and Social Care.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘I am pleased to welcome Tim to the Council of Ministers. Tim has spent the last 16 months as a Member of the Department for Enterprise and knows the department well, where his commitment and experience has proven invaluable. 'With our new economic strategy, there is significant work to be done in laying foundations for investment and cementing our economic security for the next 10 years and beyond. Tim will be able to draw on his wealth of experience and knowledge to help drive this forward.'

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said:

‘During my time as a Member for Enterprise I’ve seen first-hand the complexity of our economic ecosystem and the significant role government can play in creating the right conditions for the economy to grow and prosper. The world is changing quickly, and by accepting the invitation to become Minister, I am looking to provide clear leadership and deliver targeted support in order to fully deliver on our plans for a secure, vibrant and sustainable future.’

Mr Johnston will remain as Chair of Manx Utilities pending the appointment of a successor.