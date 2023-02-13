Notice of Intention to Remove Companies - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of intention to remove Companies from the Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

011349V - GLENCO CORPORATION

015408V - BENCHMARK HOLDINGS LTD

This 13 February 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.