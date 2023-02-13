Financial Sanctions: Global Anti-Corruption

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 entries under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime.

The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/488) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious corruption. The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 [SI 2021/488] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [SI 2021/526].

On 10 February 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

BOZHKOV, Vasil Kroumov

Title: Mr DOB: 29/07/1956. POB: Bulgaria a.k.a: (1) BOJKOV, Vasil (2) BOJKOV, Vassil, Kroumov (3) BOZHKOV, Vasil (non-Latin script: Васил Божков) (4) THE SKULL Nationality: Bulgaria Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GAC0039 (UK Statement of Reasons):Vasil BOZHKOV is an involved person under the Global AntiCorruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 on the basis that he has been involved in serious corruption by offering or promising a financial advantage, namely a bribe, to a foreign public official, namely a Bulgarian public official, with the intention to reward that official for improperly performing a public function. (Gender):Male Listed on: 10/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 10/02/2023 Last Updated: 10/02/2023 Group ID: 15737.



PEEVSKI, Delyan Slavchev

Name (non-Latin script): ДЕЛЯН СЛАВЧЕВ ПЕЕВСКИ

Title: Mr DOB: 27/07/1980. POB: Sofia, Bulgaria Nationality: Bulgaria Passport Number: 383862880 Address: 7 Nezabravka Street, Floor 7, Ap. 28, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1113. Position: MP for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms party (DPS/MRF) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GAC0037 (UK Statement of Reasons): Delyan PEEVSKI is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Regulations 2021, there being reasonable grounds to suspect that he is responsible for or has engaged in serious corruption, in the form of bribery, on the basis that that he intended to induce a public official improperly to perform a public function by directly or indirectly offering or promising an advantage to that official. (Email address): delyan.peevski@parliament.bg (Gender): Male Listed on: 10/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 10/02/2023 Last Updated: 10/02/2023 Group ID: 15735.



ZHELYAZKOV, Ilko Dimitrov

Name (non-Latin script): Илко Димитров Желязков

Title: Mr DOB: 02/08/1958. POB: Bulgaria Nationality: Bulgaria Address: Bulgaria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GAC0038 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ilko Dimitrov ZHELYAZKOV is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 because there are reasonable grounds to suspect that he is responsible for or has engaged in serious corruption, in the form of bribery, on the basis that he improperly performed a public function in anticipation of accepting an advantage, or in consequence of agreeing to receive an advantage. (Gender):Male Listed on: 10/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 10/02/2023 Last Updated: 10/02/2023 Group ID: 15736.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Anti-Corruption and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.