Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

009809V - TORRIN LIMITED

012384V - HSL SAN SEBASTIAN SHIPPING LIMITED

014538V - ASL ARAMIS SHIPPING LIMITED

015680V - ALGAMEX LIMITED

016091V - NAHTUS LIMITED

016888V - INSULA LIMITED

018225V - Indra Properties Limited

018541V - S A Comms Limited

This 13 of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.