Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 13 February 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved. 

  • 009809V - TORRIN LIMITED
  • 012384V - HSL SAN SEBASTIAN SHIPPING LIMITED
  • 014538V - ASL ARAMIS SHIPPING LIMITED
  • 015680V - ALGAMEX LIMITED
  • 016091V - NAHTUS LIMITED
  • 016888V - INSULA LIMITED
  • 018225V - Indra Properties Limited
  • 018541V - S A Comms Limited

This 13 of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

Back to top