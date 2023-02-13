Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 009809V - TORRIN LIMITED
- 012384V - HSL SAN SEBASTIAN SHIPPING LIMITED
- 014538V - ASL ARAMIS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 015680V - ALGAMEX LIMITED
- 016091V - NAHTUS LIMITED
- 016888V - INSULA LIMITED
- 018225V - Indra Properties Limited
- 018541V - S A Comms Limited
This 13 of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.