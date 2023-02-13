Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

026757C - Oporto Enterprises Limited

064394C - LKFL LIMITED

090197C - Gortlowry Limited

121715C - VIRTUAL PA LIMITED

124342C - CATHAY PACIFIC AERO AGENCY LIMITED

126134C - SAPIENTIA LIMITED

127576C - HIGHBOUND LIMITED

This 13 of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.