Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 026757C - Oporto Enterprises Limited
- 064394C - LKFL LIMITED
- 090197C - Gortlowry Limited
- 121715C - VIRTUAL PA LIMITED
- 124342C - CATHAY PACIFIC AERO AGENCY LIMITED
- 126134C - SAPIENTIA LIMITED
- 127576C - HIGHBOUND LIMITED
This 13 of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.