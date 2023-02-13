Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 13 February 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 026757C - Oporto Enterprises Limited
  • 064394C - LKFL LIMITED
  • 090197C - Gortlowry Limited
  • 121715C - VIRTUAL PA LIMITED
  • 124342C - CATHAY PACIFIC AERO AGENCY LIMITED
  • 126134C - SAPIENTIA LIMITED
  • 127576C - HIGHBOUND LIMITED

This 13 of February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

Back to top