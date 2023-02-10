Non-symptomatic breast screening service temporarily unavailable

Manx Care’s Breast Screening service is not currently offering appointments, whilst updates are made to the programme.

The service, which automatically invites women aged 50-70 for non-symptomatic breast screening, is currently unavailable on the Island, and it is as yet unknown when the programme will be back to normal, although we are working hard to quickly restore the service. Anyone who is due to have a routine two-yearly screening mammogram will receive an invitation in due course.

Symptomatic breast clinics are unaffected and continue to run as normal.

When the programme is back up and running, the team will aim to get appointments scheduled for people as soon as possible, with a view to offering appointments for February if projects progress as planned.

We will provide an update on the service’s progress as soon as this is available.

If you feel you may have a breast problem at this time, please contact your GP. For further queries, please contact the Breast Screening team on +44 1624 642570.