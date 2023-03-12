New chairperson wanted for Research and Ethics Committee

A new chairperson is being sought for the Isle of Man Research and Ethics Committee, the body responsible for reviewing health and social care research projects and proposals on the Island.

The Chair is appointed no more than five years, with estimated workload around 2 hours per week.

Applicants should have prior experience of chairing (meetings or committees) and effectively encouraging and leading discussions.

The role would suit someone who is familiar with research and recognises the need for ethical standards, whether in health and social care or another field. The right candidate will have a strong commitment to protecting participants and the public.

Dr Becky Rowley, Head of Research, Governance and Regulation at Public Health, said:

‘The role of chair is a great opportunity for someone with a passion for health and social care research, who can lead the discussion on ethical standards of research proposals that are submitted. ‘We want to ensure that research carried out in the Isle of Man respects the dignity, rights, safety and wellbeing of the people who take part. The Committee is essential to this, as is finding the right person to lead it. You don’t need to be an expert in the field but it is important that you are a leader who can encourage discussion from all members and allow different viewpoints to be heard.’

The position is voluntary, but an attendance allowance for meetings and travel expenses may be claimed for meetings and training events. Regardless of the level of experience, full training in research ethics will be provided.

The closing date for applications is 12 March 2023.

Visit the Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee webpage for full details of the role and an application form. You can also request a paper copy by telephoning +44 1624 642177, emailing research.enquiries@gov.im or writing to Public Health Directorate, Cronk Coar, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RJ.