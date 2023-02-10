Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 002705V GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (GLOBAL ) LIMITED
- 005072V ENDO LIMITED
- 011777V VIXCROFT (LONDONDERRY) LIMITED
- 013307V AMAZON CREEK (CHARTERS) III LIMITED
- 014515V BENCCA HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 016203V ACUBI LIMITED
- 016363V WILLOW RAPIDS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 016970V BCL IOM Limited
- 017752V HOWLAND LIMITED
- 019633V Dianne Mackay Ltd
This 10 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.