Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

002705V GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (GLOBAL ) LIMITED

005072V ENDO LIMITED

011777V VIXCROFT (LONDONDERRY) LIMITED

013307V AMAZON CREEK (CHARTERS) III LIMITED

014515V BENCCA HOLDINGS LIMITED

016203V ACUBI LIMITED

016363V WILLOW RAPIDS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

016970V BCL IOM Limited

017752V HOWLAND LIMITED

019633V Dianne Mackay Ltd

This 10 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.