Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

Today

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

  • 002705V        GMR INFRASTRUCTURE (GLOBAL ) LIMITED
  • 005072V        ENDO LIMITED
  • 011777V        VIXCROFT (LONDONDERRY) LIMITED
  • 013307V        AMAZON CREEK (CHARTERS) III LIMITED
  • 014515V        BENCCA HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 016203V        ACUBI LIMITED
  • 016363V        WILLOW RAPIDS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
  • 016970V        BCL IOM Limited
  • 017752V        HOWLAND LIMITED
  • 019633V        Dianne Mackay Ltd

 This 10 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

