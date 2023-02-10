Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of the Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 013690C Ettington (Farming) Limited
- 086641C North East Development Company Limited
- 092162C Integrated Networks Limited
- 102229C CARISLE BAY LIMITED
- 107435C PRADOV CONSULTANTS LIMITED
- 110280C LARNICA LIMITED
- 115817C DAZZLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 122773C INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SPACE COMMERCE
- 129613C MEDRAN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
- 131120C PINEBROOK LIMITED
- 131435C Cair Investment Limited
- 132505C Sulby Straight Ltd
- 132702C Appstudio limited
- 133415C MILLENNIUM ECO LIVING LTD
- 134184C The Gold Lodge (IOM) Limited
- 134582C RIDGELINE LIMITED
- 134774C M&F Security Limited
- 135177C SWEET PEA LIMITED
- 135614C Freehold Limited
- 135642C Optimum IOM Holdings Limited
- 135652C Optimum IOM Properties Limited
This 10 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.