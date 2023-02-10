Covid-19 Coronavirus

Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of the Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

  • 013690C        Ettington (Farming) Limited
  • 086641C        North East Development Company Limited
  • 092162C        Integrated Networks Limited
  • 102229C        CARISLE BAY LIMITED
  • 107435C        PRADOV CONSULTANTS LIMITED
  • 110280C        LARNICA LIMITED
  • 115817C        DAZZLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED
  • 122773C        INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SPACE COMMERCE
  • 129613C        MEDRAN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
  • 131120C        PINEBROOK LIMITED
  • 131435C        Cair Investment Limited
  • 132505C        Sulby Straight Ltd
  • 132702C        Appstudio limited
  • 133415C        MILLENNIUM ECO LIVING LTD
  • 134184C        The Gold Lodge (IOM) Limited
  • 134582C        RIDGELINE LIMITED
  • 134774C        M&F Security Limited
  • 135177C        SWEET PEA LIMITED
  • 135614C        Freehold Limited
  • 135642C        Optimum IOM Holdings Limited
  • 135652C        Optimum IOM Properties Limited

This 10 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

