Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of the Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

013690C Ettington (Farming) Limited

086641C North East Development Company Limited

092162C Integrated Networks Limited

102229C CARISLE BAY LIMITED

107435C PRADOV CONSULTANTS LIMITED

110280C LARNICA LIMITED

115817C DAZZLE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LIMITED

122773C INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SPACE COMMERCE

129613C MEDRAN CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

131120C PINEBROOK LIMITED

131435C Cair Investment Limited

132505C Sulby Straight Ltd

132702C Appstudio limited

133415C MILLENNIUM ECO LIVING LTD

134184C The Gold Lodge (IOM) Limited

134582C RIDGELINE LIMITED

134774C M&F Security Limited

135177C SWEET PEA LIMITED

135614C Freehold Limited

135642C Optimum IOM Holdings Limited

135652C Optimum IOM Properties Limited

This 10 February 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.