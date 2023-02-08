Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 15 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 8 February 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

EGOROV, Nikolai Dmitrievich

Name (non-Latin script): НИКОЛАЙ ДМИТРИЕВИЧ ЕГОРОВ

DOB: 26/04/1947. POB: Saint Petersburg, Russia a.k.a: YEGOROV, Nikolay, Dmitrievich Nationality: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1703 (UK Statement of Reasons):Nikolai EGOROV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because 1) he worked as a director of Antipinsky Oil Refinery JSC, which was a Russian energy company carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the energy sector; and 2) he owns Energetika Sodruzhestvo Uspekh LLC ('Energetika'), which is a Russian energy company carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian government, namely the energy sector. Therefore, EGOROV is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Email address):nikolai.egorov@epam.ru (Gender):Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15725.



KRIVONOGIKH, Svetlana Alexandrovna

Name (non-Latin script): Светлана Александровна Кривоногих

DOB: 10/03/1975. POB: St. Petersburg, Russia a.k.a: KRIVONOGIKH, Svetlana Aleksandrovna Nationality: Russia National Identification Number: TIN: 780245503097 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1704 (UK Statement of Reasons):Svetlana KRIVONOGIKH is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ('Russia Regulations') because she is a shareholder of Bank Rossiya. In turn, Bank Rossiya is a significant stakeholder in National Media Group, which controls major TV stations in Russia that promote the destabilisation of Ukraine. Bank Rossiya has also made substantial investments into Crimea following the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian territory in 2014. Therefore, through her shareholding, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that KRIVONOGIKH fulfils designation criteria under regulations 6(3)(b) and 6(3)(c)(ii) of the Russia Regulations in that she makes available funds to persons (Bank Rossiya) who provide financial services, make available funds economic resources or goods that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threating the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Female Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15726.



MYACHIN, Viktor Evgenyevich

Name (non-Latin script): Виктор Евгеньевич Мячин

DOB: 24/06/1961. POB: St. Petersburg, Russia Nationality: Russia Position: General Director of Aerostart Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1699 (UK Statement of Reasons): Viktor MYACHIN is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is the owner of Aerostart. Aerostart is an entity operating in the Russian transport sector. As owner of an entity carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the transport sector, MYACHIN is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15721.



REPIK, Alexander Evgenyevich

Name (non-Latin script): Алексей Евгеньевич Репик

DOB: 27/08/1979. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: REPIK, Aleksey Evgenyevich Nationality: Russia National Identification Number: 773105726303 Position: (1) Chairman of the Board of R-Pharm (2) Chairman of Delovaya Rossiya Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1701 (UK Statement of Reasons):Alexander REPIK is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is the Chairman of the Board of R-Pharm, one of Russia’s largest pharmaceutical companies. R-Pharm receives financing from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, meaning it is a Government of Russia-affiliated entity. Therefore, REPIK is the director or equivalent of an entity that is both carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the chemicals sector, and carrying on business as a Government of Russia-affiliated entity. REPIK is also associated to an involved person in destabilising Ukraine, namely, President Putin, through his close working relationship with Putin. (Gender):Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15723.



RUDNOV, Sergei Olegovich

Name (non-Latin script): Сергей Олегович Руднов

POB: St. Petersburg, Russia a.k.a: RUDNOV, Sergey Nationality: Russia National Identification Number: TIN: 780245503097 Position: Owner of Regnum News Agency Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1702 (UK Statement of Reasons):Sergei RUDNOV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is the owner of Regnum, a Russian news agency which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian information, communications and digital technologies sector. Therefore RUDNOV is obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. RUDNOV, through his ownership of Regnum, is also involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine by allowing Regnum to publish articles which provide support for and promote policies and actions which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15724.



SHKOLOV, Evgeny Mikhailovich

Name (non-Latin script): Евгений Михайлович ШКОЛОВ

DOB: 31/08/1955. a.k.a: SHKOLOV, Evgeniy Nationality: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1706 (UK Statement of Reasons): Evgeny Mikhailovich SHKOLOV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is working as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors for JSC System Operator of the Unified Energy System (SO UES), which is carrying on business in the energy sector, a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, and is therefore involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15728.



TITOV, Pavel Borisovich

Name (non-Latin script): Павел Борисович Титов

DOB: 19/03/1984. POB: Moscow, Russia Nationality: (1) UK (2) Russia Address: 43 Bishops Wharf,, 51 Parkgate Road, LONDON, SW11 4NU. Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abrau-Durso and President of Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1700 (UK Statement of Reasons):Pavel TITOV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is the son of Boris Titov. Therefore, Pavel TITOV is associated with an involved person in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender): Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15722.



TITOV, Boris Yuryevich

Name (non-Latin script): Борис Юрьевич Титов

DOB: 24/12/1960. POB: Moscow, Russia Nationality: Russia Position: Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1705 (UK Statement of Reasons):Boris Yuryevich TITOV is Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights and a prominent business person. TITOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“Russia Regulations”) because: 1) he is associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine, namely President Vladimir Putin, and thus meets regulation 6(2)(d) of the Russia Regulations; and 2) he is head of a public body, federal agency or service subordinate to the President of the Russian Federation, and thus meets regulation 6(4A)(b) of the Russia Regulations. (Gender):Male Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15727.

Entities

AO NPP TOPAZ

Name (non-Latin script): AO НПП ТОПАЗ

a.k.a: Closed Joint-Stock Company Scientific Production Enterprise Topaz Address: 16 Mytischinskaya St, Moscow, Russia, 129626. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1708 (UK Statement of Reasons):AO NPP TOPAZ is a Russian based avionics company that develops and produces hardware and software used in military aircraft of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. TOPAZ describe themselves as a leader of aviation organizations of the Russian Federation Armed Forces services in the field of development, production and modernization of flight data processing systems. There are therefore reasonable grounds to suspect that TOPAZ is an involved person that provides goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Phone number):+7 (495) 909-84-83 (Website):https://topazlab.ru/en/main-en/ (Email address):mail@topazlab.ru (Type of entity):Avionics hardware and software producer (Business Reg No): Taxpayer Identification Number – 5008011331 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15730.



JSC PLANT UNIVERSALMASH

Name (non-Latin script): АО ЗАВОД УНИВЕРСАЛМАШ

Address: 47 Prosp Stachek, St. Petersburg, Russia, 198097. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1709 (UK Statement of Reasons):JSC PLANT UNIVERSALMASH is an involved person under the Russian (EU Exit) (Sanctions) regulations 2019. JSC PLANT UNIVERSALMASH is a Russian based manufacturing plant, their main activity is currently the manufacture of the tracked chassis of the S-300V4 anti-aircraft missile system used by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. There are therefore reasonable grounds to suspect that JSC PLANT UNIVERSALMASH is an 'involved person' per regulations 6(2)(a)(i)&(ii) by 'destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine' and by 'obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia' by carrying on business in the strategically important defence sector. (Phone number):+7 (812) 183-86-02 (Website):https://kzgroup.ru/ (Email address):Info@kzgroup.ru (Type of entity):Non-public joint stock company (Parent company):PJSC KIROVSKY PLANT (Business Reg No):TIN - 7805060220 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15731.



LIPETSK MECHANICAL PLANT LLC

Name (non-Latin script): ООО ЛЫСЬВЕНСКИЙ МЕХАНИЧЕСКИЙ ЗАВОД

Address: Zavodskaya st 1, office 201, Lipetsk, Russia, 398006. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1710 (UK Statement of Reasons):LIPETSK MECHANICAL PLANT LLC is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions)(EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because they make available goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Email address):Lmz.priemnaya@yandex.ru (Business Reg No):TIN - 4824096058 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15732.



LLC CST

Name (non-Latin script): ООО ЦСТ

a.k.a: (1) LLC TSST (non-Latin script: ООО «ТССТ») (2) ZALA AERO GROUP (non-Latin script: ЗАЛА АЭРО ГРУП) Address: 130 Vorovskogo st., Izhevsk, Russia, 426063. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1712 (UK Statement of Reasons):LLC CST is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) regulations 2019 because (1) it is involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine through the manufacture and supply of UAVs which are used by the Russian military in its invasion of Ukraine and (2) by obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business in the strategically important defence sector. LLC CST, under the trade name ZALA AERO GROUP is a Russian based Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturer. They produce the Lancet range of UAVs which have been used extensively by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. (Phone number):(1) +7 (3412) 43-05-05 (2) +7 (951) 210-81-28 (3) +7 (912) 769-33-11 (Website):http://zala-aero.com (Email address):(1) info@zala.aero (2) 20shrhrabota@gmail.com (Type of entity):Limited Liability Company (LLC) (Parent company):Kalashnikov Concern JSC (49%) (Business Reg No):TIN - 1841015504 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15734.



LLC RT-KOMPLEKT

Name (non-Latin script): ООО «РТ-КОМПЛЕКТ»

Address: st. Fadeeva 429/1, Krasnodar, Russia, 350912. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1711 (UK Statement of Reasons):LLC ROSTEKHKOMPLEKT is an involved person under the Russian (EU Exit) (Sanctions) regulations 2019. LLC ROSTEKHKOMPLEKT is a Russian based manufacturing business, its activities include the maintenance and repair of aviation equipment. It provides an extensive product catalogue for the MI-8 helicopter which has been utilised by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. LLC ROSTEKHKOMPLEKT is an 'involved person' on the basis that it is or has been providing goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine and also by obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business in the strategically important defence sector. (Phone number):+7 (861) 240-00-20 (Website):http://rtkomplekt.ru/ (Email address):info@rt-komplekt.ru (Type of entity):Limited Liability Company (LLC) (Business Reg No):TIN - 2312110549 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15733.



MOSCOMS LLC

Name (non-Latin script): МОСКОМСВЯЗЬ OOO

a.k.a: Moskomsvyaz LLC Address: Kom. 163, str. 1, 4 Ul., Pereulok Aptekarskiy, Moscow, Russia, 105005. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1713 (UK Statement of Reasons):MOSCOMS LLC is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because it is a Russian IT Services company. Therefore, it is an entity carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely, the Russian information, communications and digital sector. It is also providing financial services, or makes available funds, economic resources, goods or technology to persons responsible for, engages in, provides support for, or promotes any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Website):http://MOSCOMS.ru/ (Type of entity): Limited Liability Company (LLC) (Business Reg No):7717599630 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15720.



OBORONLOGISTICS LLC

Name (non-Latin script): ООО «ОБОРОНЛОГИСТИКА»

Address: 28 Goncharnaya St, Moscow, Russia, 115172. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1707 (UK Statement of Reasons):OBORONLOGISTICS LLC is an involved person under the Russian (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. OBORONLOGISTICS LLC is a Russian Ministry of Defence owned and controlled shipping and logistics company. The main objectives of the company are to guarantee the needs of the Ministry of Defence of Russia regarding transportation, storage and production of military and special purpose goods. OBORONLOGISTICS LLC ships are believed to have been used to transport surface-to-air missiles from Syria to the Black Sea to be used in Ukraine. There are therefore reasonable grounds to suspect that OBORONLOGISTICS LLC satisfies regulation 6(2)(a)(i) on the basis that it is an involved entity that provides support for any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. It also falls within Regulation 6(2)(a)(ii) on the basis that it is obtaining a benefit from and/or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia (namely the Russian defence sector). (Phone number): +7 (499) 608-89-93 (Website):http://oboronlogistika.ru/en/ (Email address): info@obl.ru (Type of entity):Military shipping and logistics (Parent company): Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation (Business Reg No):(1) Taxpayer Identification Number – 7718857267 (2) State Registration Number - 1117746641572 Listed on: 08/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/02/2023 Last Updated: 08/02/2023 Group ID: 15729.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.