Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of the Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

024764C Labi Limited

025327C Radford Limited

025352C Utopian Limited

041123C Oliva Limited

079949C Kilkee Company

097590C PARLEY LIMITED

100712C Accident Investigations Limited

105818C CAMPBELL MOORE PROPERTIES LIMITED

106792C ST PROPERTIES LIMITED

107242C IDWALA LIMITED

111511C SABRE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

114839C SAVANNAH YACHTING LIMITED

118805C CALVERT NEWSAGENTS LIMITED

121226C BRASSICA FOODS LIMITED

129182C BISTRO DELIGHT CATERING LIMITED

129411C OPTIMUM PHYSIOTHERAPY IOM LIMITED

130267C MANANNAN SCIENCE INSTITUTE

130453C DOLAN SHIPPING SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED

131152C DLNH LIMITED

131212C AYGUN LIMITED

131844C ACRO DANCE STUDIOS LIMITED

132611C HAREL CONSULTING LIMITED

133052C NAVAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

133397C TYHOOGAMES LTD

133433C STEADFAST SERVICES LIMITED

134438C Novatta Entertainment Limited

134439C SALSA IOM LIMITED

135407C Themyscira Travel Solutions Limited

This 6 February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.