Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of the Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 024764C Labi Limited
- 025327C Radford Limited
- 025352C Utopian Limited
- 041123C Oliva Limited
- 079949C Kilkee Company
- 097590C PARLEY LIMITED
- 100712C Accident Investigations Limited
- 105818C CAMPBELL MOORE PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 106792C ST PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 107242C IDWALA LIMITED
- 111511C SABRE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 114839C SAVANNAH YACHTING LIMITED
- 118805C CALVERT NEWSAGENTS LIMITED
- 121226C BRASSICA FOODS LIMITED
- 129182C BISTRO DELIGHT CATERING LIMITED
- 129411C OPTIMUM PHYSIOTHERAPY IOM LIMITED
- 130267C MANANNAN SCIENCE INSTITUTE
- 130453C DOLAN SHIPPING SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED
- 131152C DLNH LIMITED
- 131212C AYGUN LIMITED
- 131844C ACRO DANCE STUDIOS LIMITED
- 132611C HAREL CONSULTING LIMITED
- 133052C NAVAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 133397C TYHOOGAMES LTD
- 133433C STEADFAST SERVICES LIMITED
- 134438C Novatta Entertainment Limited
- 134439C SALSA IOM LIMITED
- 135407C Themyscira Travel Solutions Limited
This 6 February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.