Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 6 February 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of the Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 024764C        Labi Limited
  • 025327C        Radford Limited
  • 025352C        Utopian Limited
  • 041123C        Oliva Limited
  • 079949C        Kilkee Company
  • 097590C        PARLEY LIMITED
  • 100712C        Accident Investigations Limited
  • 105818C        CAMPBELL MOORE PROPERTIES LIMITED
  • 106792C        ST PROPERTIES LIMITED
  • 107242C        IDWALA LIMITED
  • 111511C        SABRE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
  • 114839C        SAVANNAH YACHTING LIMITED
  • 118805C        CALVERT NEWSAGENTS LIMITED
  • 121226C        BRASSICA FOODS LIMITED
  • 129182C        BISTRO DELIGHT CATERING LIMITED
  • 129411C        OPTIMUM PHYSIOTHERAPY IOM LIMITED
  • 130267C        MANANNAN SCIENCE INSTITUTE
  • 130453C        DOLAN SHIPPING SERVICES COMPANY LIMITED
  • 131152C        DLNH LIMITED
  • 131212C        AYGUN LIMITED
  • 131844C        ACRO DANCE STUDIOS LIMITED
  • 132611C        HAREL CONSULTING LIMITED
  • 133052C        NAVAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
  • 133397C        TYHOOGAMES LTD
  • 133433C        STEADFAST SERVICES LIMITED
  • 134438C        Novatta Entertainment Limited
  • 134439C        SALSA IOM LIMITED
  • 135407C        Themyscira Travel Solutions Limited

This 6 February 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

