Sanctions: Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Treasury advises that the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2023 [SD 2023/0031] came into operation on 24 January 2023, which apply the provisions of the following United Kingdom statutory instruments relating to the Democratic Republic of the Congo financial and trade sanctions to the Island -

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021; and

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (of UK Parliament) (the “Democratic Republic of the Congo Regulations”) were applied to the Island, and currently have effect in the Island, by the Democratic Republic of the Congo Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0475]. The Democratic Republic of the Congo Regulations were amended in the United Kingdom in response to ongoing volatility and violations of human rights. The Isle of Man has adopted these measures to ensure that sanctions against Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo Regulations update the financial sanctions in relation to the reasons for designations to be imposed on individuals and entities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The updates include –

a new designation criteria for planning, directing, sponsoring or participating in attacks against medical personnel or humanitarian personnel.

a new designation criteria for involvement in the production, manufacture or use of improvised explosive devices, or in the commission, planning, ordering, aiding, abetting or otherwise assistance of attacks with improvised explosive devices.

a removal of references to paragraphs of UN Security Council Resolutions which have been superseded and no longer contain the currently used designation criteria for listings under the UN regime.

a correction of an error in regulation 10(1) which relates to a reference in the asset-freeze provisions.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.