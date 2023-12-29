Government House is pleased to announce that His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has awarded a Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation to Mrs Elizabeth Bankes-Jones.

Mrs Bankes-Jones is a primary school teacher and psychotherapist who, over the years, has helped numerous children with special needs and their families. In 2005, following a project to find pen pals for her pupils in Africa, she set up a charity, S4U, to raise money and buy land to build a senior school in Uganda, called the Good Hope School, benefiting the whole community. This fundraising continues, and has facilitated a free dental clinic for the village on dental aid mission. Her work led to a British Council International Award for Foxdale School. Her training in global education and shared pedagogic knowledge for other schools has led to good practice across the Isle of Man.

His Excellency will present the award to Mrs Bankes-Jones in the New Year.