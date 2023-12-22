Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 005154V NALA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED
- 007931V COLEMINE LIMITED
- 011868V ZAIN LIMITED
- 013668V HSL MYKONOS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 013901V HSL Portsmouth Shipping Limited
- 015705V FARROWHEAD LIMITED
- 016753V HSL Louie Shipping Limited
- 018557V Mitte Holdings Limited
- 018711V Calshot Limited
- 019507V GVP Limited
- 019593V Pedera Limited
- 020478V SEDANLEY HOLDINGS
This 22 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.