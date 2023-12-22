Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005154V NALA (ISLE OF MAN) LIMITED

007931V COLEMINE LIMITED

011868V ZAIN LIMITED

013668V HSL MYKONOS SHIPPING LIMITED

013901V HSL Portsmouth Shipping Limited

015705V FARROWHEAD LIMITED

016753V HSL Louie Shipping Limited

018557V Mitte Holdings Limited

018711V Calshot Limited

019507V GVP Limited

019593V Pedera Limited

020478V SEDANLEY HOLDINGS

This 22 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.