Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 007904C Prepared Foods (Ramsey) Limited
- 054815C Melkridge Limited
- 058607C Ibor Investments Limited
- 081396C United Franchises Limited
- 103584C Blackstone Overseas Limited
- 119106C SWALES FORESTRY LIMITED
- 129458C M P CHRISTIAN LIMITED
- 131814C ADEPT SERVICES LIMITED
- 132353C NEW CENTURY HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 132941C Trinity Swim Ark Limited
This 22 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.