Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

007904C Prepared Foods (Ramsey) Limited

054815C Melkridge Limited

058607C Ibor Investments Limited

081396C United Franchises Limited

103584C Blackstone Overseas Limited

119106C SWALES FORESTRY LIMITED

129458C M P CHRISTIAN LIMITED

131814C ADEPT SERVICES LIMITED

132353C NEW CENTURY HOLDINGS LIMITED

132941C Trinity Swim Ark Limited

This 22 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.