The Treasury advises that the Haiti Sanctions guidance has been amended following changes to the statutory documents relating to the Haiti Sanctions Regime which come into effect on 28 December 2023.

It is the policy of the Isle of Man Government to maintain the implementation of international sanctions measures in the Isle of Man in line with such measures as have effect in the United Kingdom from time to time. The Isle of Man is adopting these measures to ensure that sanctions against Haiti in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

The new Haiti Regulations implement the following United Nations Security Council Resolutions:

Resolution 2699 (2023) adopted by the Security Council on 2nd October 2023





Resolution 2700 (2023) adopted by UN Security Council on 19th October 2023

These Resolutions introduce a ban on the export of ‘small arms, light weapons and ammunition’ to Haiti. This replaces the arms embargo originally imposed in 2022.

A new licensing power is being created which will enable the export, supply, delivery or making available of goods on a case-by-case basis where permitted by a Resolution. A breach of a licence will be an offence.

The guidance has been updated to include these new resolutions and is available to read here and on the Sanctions and Export Control page of the Customs and Excise website. The guidance is produced by the Customs and Excise Division, part of the Treasury, which is the authority for the implementation of financial sanctions in the Isle of Man.

It outlines your obligations under the Haiti sanctions as well as Treasury’s approach to licensing and compliance issues. It takes into account relevant case law and guidance at the date of publication.

This guidance does not represent legal advice. If you are unsure about your obligations in a given case, you should consider taking independent legal advice.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Haiti can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Haiti and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.