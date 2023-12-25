Christmas and New Year 2023/2024: Your healthcare – where to go and get help if you need it

Manx Care is highlighting the availability of health and care services over Christmas and New Year by signposting the opening times of key services across the festive period.

We are encouraging members of the public to consider which service is most appropriate to support their needs and to use these accordingly.

Christmas and the New Year are busy periods, so planning ahead and having basic self-care medication at home (for example painkillers, plasters, indigestion remedies and diarrhoea medication) is a good idea. In addition, local Community Pharmacists are a great source of advice and support for health and care needs and they may also be able to provide some treatment through the Minor Ailments Scheme. Under this they may be able to provide treatment for conditions including Bacterial Conjunctivitis, bacterial skin conditions, Impetigo, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) including Cystitis, Shingles, Thrush (Vaginal and Oral), Hay fever, Coughs, Gout, Constipation, nappy rash or exercise-related injuries. To find out more, please see the Do you know about the Minor Ailments Scheme page.

Health Care services operating hours over the festive period

Below is a list of health and care services, when they are open over the festive period, and a series of links that provide more information.

Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department

Will remain open, however, Manx Care would encourage people to consider whether their condition is an emergency and therefore requires treatment there, or whether an alternative service may be able to support their needs.

The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital

Will be open from 8am to 8pm (final admissions at 7:30pm) every day of the year including over Christmas, New Year and all Bank Holidays. If anyone thinks their injury is substantial enough to require an X-Ray, please be aware that X-Rays can only be performed at Ramsey between 9am to 5pm on weekdays, excluding weekends and Bank Holidays (however there will be provision on 1 January 2024).

X-Rays will be available at MIU on Wednesday 27, Thursday 28 and Friday 29 December 2023 between 9am to 5pm, and Monday 1 January 2024 between 11am to 4:30pm.

The service will re-open as usual on Tuesday 2 January 2024.

Chester Street Vaccination Hub/111

Will be closed on the following dates: Monday 25 December, Tuesday 26 December, Wednesday 27 December, Thursday 28 December, Friday 29 December and Monday 1 January. Normal service will resume at 9:30am on Tuesday 2 January 2024.

The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS)

Open 24 hours

Saturday 23 December

Sunday 24 December

Monday 25 December

Tuesday 26 December

Saturday 30 December

Sunday 31 December 2023

Monday 1 January 2024

Open from 6pm to 8am

Wednesday 27 December

Thursday 28 December

Friday 29 December

Tuesday 2 January 2024

The Minor Eye Conditions Service (MECS)

Available through Specsavers on Strand Street in Douglas. This service will be unavailable until 9am on Tuesday 2 January 2024. For any eye complaints outside of the opening times, please visit either the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, or the Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital.

Primary Care

GP services will be covered by MEDS during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holiday periods

On the Bank Holiday days, emergency dental cover will be provided through the emergency dental rota – this can be found on Dentists webpage

Information about Opticians can be found on the Opticians webpage

Patient Transfer

Will be available Wednesday 27 December through the following contact details

IOM Travel: + 44 1624 642666

UK Travel: + 44 1624 642673

Email: patient.transfers@gov.im

Patient transfer opening hours for the rest of the festive period can be found below:

Closed

Saturday 23 December

Sunday 24 December

Monday 25 December

Tuesday 26 December

Saturday 30 December

Sunday 31 December 2023

Monday 1 January 2024

Office open 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

Thursday 28 December

Friday 29 December

Tuesday 2 January 2024

Community Pharmacies

Information about the Island’s Community Pharmacies can be found on their webpage.

Community Pharmacy opening times across the Christmas Bank Holiday period is as follows:

Monday 25 December 2023

Douglas

Address: Clear, 22 Woodbourne Road

Clear, 22 Woodbourne Road Phone Number: +44 1624 675900

+44 1624 675900 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

Peel

Address: Clear: 6-8 Michael Street

6-8 Michael Street Phone Number: +44 1624 843130

+44 1624 843130 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

Ramsey

Address: Clear: Clear, Parliament Street

Clear, Parliament Street Phone Number: +44 1624 812167

+44 1624 812167 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

South

No Cover

Tuesday 26 December

Douglas

Address: Boots the Chemist, 14/22 Strand Street

Boots the Chemist, 14/22 Strand Street Phone Number: +44 1624 616120

+44 1624 616120 Times: 10am to 4:30pm





10am to 4:30pm Address: Clear, Shoprite, Victoria Road

Clear, Shoprite, Victoria Road Phone Number: +44 1624 673268

+44 1624 673268 Times: 10am to 2pm

Peel

Address: Clear, 8-10 Atholl Place

Clear, 8-10 Atholl Place Phone Number: +44 1624 842264

+44 1624 842264 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

Ramsey

Address: Clear, Shoprite, Bowring Road

Clear, Shoprite, Bowring Road Phone Number: +44 1624 812246

+44 1624 812246 Times: 10am to 2pm

South

Address: Clear, Darnill's Complex, Station Road, Port Erin

Clear, Darnill's Complex, Station Road, Port Erin Phone Number: +44 1624 831239

+44 1624 831239 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

Sunday 1 January 2024

Douglas

Address: Clear, 22 Woodbourne Road

Clear, 22 Woodbourne Road Phone Number: +44 1624 675900

+44 1624 675900 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

Peel

Address: Clear: 6-8 Michael Street

6-8 Michael Street Phone Number: +44 1624 843130

+44 1624 843130 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

Ramsey

Address: Clear: Clear, 17 Parliament Street

Clear, 17 Parliament Street Phone Number: +44 1624 812167

+44 1624 812167 Times: 12 noon to 1pm

South

No Cover

Mental Health

Manx Care recognises that this time of the year can be wonderful for some, but overwhelming for others. The Samaritans work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can be contacted on 116 123 at any time.

Manx Care's Integrated Mental Health Team offers a crisis response approach to individuals who are experiencing an acute mental health crisis that necessitates a rapid response. The Crisis Response Home Treatment team is contactable on +44 1624 642860. Medical emergencies or instances that present an imminent risk of harm should be directed to the emergency services on 999.

Cancer support

If you are affected by cancer and require information, signposting or support, you can contact the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS). The MCISS will be manned at the following times:

Closed

Monday 25 December

Tuesday 26 December

Monday 1 January 2024

Open 9:30am to 4:30pm

Friday 22 December

Wednesday 27 December

Thursday 28 December

Friday 29 December

Tuesday 2 January 2024

The team can also be contacted by phone on + 44 1624 650735 and email MCISS@gov.im (voicemail and emails are monitored during the above working hours).

Macmillan’s national support line is also open every day between 8am and 8pm and is available on 0808 808 00 00.

