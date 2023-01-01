Isle of Man Airport adopts Sunflower scheme for hidden disabilities

Isle of Man Airport has adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in a drive to foster a more inclusive and accessible environment for all travellers.

The globally-recognised initiative aims to create a welcoming atmosphere for individuals with hidden disabilities, such as autism, anxiety, dementia, or hearing or sight impairments, to name just a few.

The scheme involves the discreet use of a Sunflower lanyard, pin badge or wristband by people with non-visible disabilities. This signals to the airport team that they may require additional support or understanding during their time at the airport.

Recognising the importance of awareness and education, Isle of Man Airport is launching a campaign to inform both staff and passengers about the Sunflower.

Gary Cobb, Airport Director, said:

‘We are proud to embrace the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, reaffirming our dedication to creating an airport environment that is inclusive and supportive of all individuals. By raising awareness and understanding, we hope to make the travel experience smoother and more enjoyable for everyone. ‘To underscore this commitment, we extend an invitation to passengers with any disability to visit the airport before their scheduled flight. This offer is designed to provide the opportunity for individuals to familiarise themselves with the airport environment and gain reassurance, confidence and insight into what their journey will look like.’

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower CEO Paul White said:

‘It is fantastic that Isle of Man Airport has joined the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network. The Isle of Man is an incredible destination, and using the Sunflower to help identify customers with non-visible disabilities means that passengers will be offered the support they require when visiting.’

Anyone wishing to arrange a pre-flight familiarisation session should email Admin.Airport@gov.im

A limited number of Sunflower lanyards will be available at the airport information desk for customers who may find them beneficial. For more information about the Sunflower visit hdsunflower.com.

Isle of Man Airport is always open to feedback - share your thoughts and suggestions by emailing Admin.Airport@gov.im

Alternatively, if you'd like a member of the team to contact you for a discussion, simply send us an email with your request.