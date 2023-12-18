Financial Sanctions: Russia 18.12.23

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 2 entries under the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 18 December 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze, trust services sanctions, and prohibitions on correspondent banking, etc:

[BORISOVICH, Arutyunov Alexander] ARUTYUNOV, Alexander Borisovich

Name (non-Latin script): Арутюнов Александр БОРИСОВИЧ

Title: Mr Nationality: Russia Position: Member of the Board of Directors at Joint-Stock Company Aero-Engine Scientific and Technical Complex 'Soyuz' Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS2010. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 06/12/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Arutyunov Alexander Borisovich is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by being a director of an entity carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian defence and transport sectors. (Gender): Male Listed on: 06/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 06/12/2023 Last Updated: [06/12/2023] 18/12/2023 Group ID: 16232.



TREGUB, Sergei Sergeevich

Name (non-Latin script): [Сергей Вадимович ТРЕГУБ] Сергей Сергеевич Трегуб

DOB: 08/12/1995. a.k.a: TREGUB, Sergey, Sergeevich Nationality: (1) Cyprus (2) Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS2055. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 06/12/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Sergei Sergeevich TREGUB is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the following grounds: TREGUB is associated with a person who is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Sergei Vadimovich Tregub. (Gender):Male Listed on: 06/12/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 06/12/2023 Last Updated: [06/12/2023] 18/12/2023 Group ID: 16275.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.