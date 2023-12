The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

000558V LAMBAGE LIMITED

003466V CONTINUUM INVEST LIMITED

004589V PAKATOA LIMITED

005584V CONTRACT SURVEYORS OVERSEAS LIMITED

015956V ATTICA LIMITED

018636V CSquare Limited

019425V HMM Healthcare Limited

This 18 December 2023 Edward Clague, Registrar General.