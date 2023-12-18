Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

048140C Pensby Limited

059247C Utmost Partnerships Limited

111496C FLAGSTAFF AGENCIES LIMITED

112592C ZYBURN LIMITED

112593C DALECREST LIMITED

114947C BIG NOTHING LIMITED

124975C STAR ASSOCIATES LIMITED

127801C ROWAN TREE APARTMENTS LIMITED

130305C EM 1. MARITIME LIMITED

133079C VISION VIEW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

133261C CUBE SERVICE LIMITED

134627C Maybelle Limited

135174C YOLO ENTERTAINMENT IOM SERVICES LIMITED

This 18 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.