Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 048140C Pensby Limited
- 059247C Utmost Partnerships Limited
- 111496C FLAGSTAFF AGENCIES LIMITED
- 112592C ZYBURN LIMITED
- 112593C DALECREST LIMITED
- 114947C BIG NOTHING LIMITED
- 124975C STAR ASSOCIATES LIMITED
- 127801C ROWAN TREE APARTMENTS LIMITED
- 130305C EM 1. MARITIME LIMITED
- 133079C VISION VIEW INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 133261C CUBE SERVICE LIMITED
- 134627C Maybelle Limited
- 135174C YOLO ENTERTAINMENT IOM SERVICES LIMITED
This 18 December 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.