Climate Change: Building Control to refuse fossil fuel systems in new builds

All plans for new buildings and extensions containing fossil fuel heating systems that are submitted after 1 January 2024 will be refused by Building Control.

It comes after Tynwald approved regulations made under the Climate Change Act and commenced amendments to Building Control legislation on Wednesday in preparation for the total ban coming into effect on 1 January 2025.

The kind of systems that will be refused include new and pre-used oil and gas boilers and storage components like oil tanks. Instead plans for new buildings must feature low carbon heating systems, such as, air source heat pumps, electric boilers and solar thermal.

Key dates:

1 January 2024 - Building Control will reject applications for new buildings, including extensions, containing a fossil fuel heating system





- Building Control will reject applications for new buildings, including extensions, containing a fossil fuel heating system 1 January 2025 - Installing a fossil fuel heating system in a new building will be banned

At the same sitting, politicians agreed the definitions for new buildings and fossil fuel heating systems, which feature in the regulations and informed by consultation and engagement with industry earlier this year.

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board, said:

‘If we are to meet our net zero target it is essential to take swift action. Rejecting plans in 2024 will allow for a smooth transition and avoid leaping into a total ban in 2025. ‘Moving away from fossil fuel heating systems will have a significant impact on reducing emissions and those who buy new homes will know they are future-proofed.’

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘It would be irresponsible to continue approving applications with a higher and higher chance of being refused, so it makes sense to draw a line. ‘Decarbonising buildings is a key part of the Net Zero journey, which is enshrined in Manx law, and DEFA is working on a Low Carbon Heating Strategy, which plans to address removing and reducing fossil fuel systems in existing buildings.’

People that have already obtained Building Control approval will not be affected as long as their system is installed before the outright ban on 1 January 2025.

For more information visit Net Zero’s webpage.